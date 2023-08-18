Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $8.14 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Booking were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

BKNG traded down $56.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,055.91. 128,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,638. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,853.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2,668.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

