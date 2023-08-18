Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,600 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of GWW opened at $703.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.19 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.98.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.86.
View Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than W.W. Grainger
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Stocks Wrongfully Punished For Raising Guidance
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.