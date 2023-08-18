Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,600 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $703.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.19 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.98.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

