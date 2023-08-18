Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 9,641 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.5 %

Aptiv stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

