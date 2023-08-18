Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $819,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after buying an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,416,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

