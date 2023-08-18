Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $101,642,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

