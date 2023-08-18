Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,659. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $150.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.