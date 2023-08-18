Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 60 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.36. 647,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.47 and its 200-day moving average is $290.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $201.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

