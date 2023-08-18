Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.5 %

KVUE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,894,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,568,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

