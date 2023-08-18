Kevin L. Beebe Sells 4,851 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.