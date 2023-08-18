KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Brinker International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

