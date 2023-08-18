KeyCorp Weighs in on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.31. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

