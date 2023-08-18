Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.19-$8.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $131.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.87. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $131.98 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.42.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

