Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.19-$8.19 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.