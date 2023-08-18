KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $934,298.58 and approximately $128.56 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,657.95 or 1.00069085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,888,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,888,300 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,888,737.63874047. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00784992 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.