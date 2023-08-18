Kiernan Conway Sells 1,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Kiernan Conway sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $15,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kiernan Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

UMH stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -248.48%.

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

