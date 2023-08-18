Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.78.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$17.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.78. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.62 and a 52-week high of C$19.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

