Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $686.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

