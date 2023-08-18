Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. 112,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,555,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $271.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

