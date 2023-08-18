KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 1,184,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,498. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

