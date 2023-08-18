Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.62.

NYSE KSS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 2,229,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

