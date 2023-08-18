Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 786.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 61.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 38,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 32.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 32.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,570,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after buying an additional 626,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 289,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,409. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

