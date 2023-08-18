Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 45,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.61. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.85.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
