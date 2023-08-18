Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 45,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.61. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

