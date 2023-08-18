KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 299.97% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm had revenue of 2.70 million during the quarter. KULR Technology Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 25.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KULR opened at 0.80 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.55 and a 1-year high of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.02.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.