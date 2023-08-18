KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a negative net margin of 299.97%. The business had revenue of 2.70 million during the quarter. KULR Technology Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KULR opened at 0.79 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of 0.55 and a one year high of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KULR Technology Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

