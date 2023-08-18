KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 299.97% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm had revenue of 2.70 million for the quarter. KULR Technology Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 3.6 %

KULR stock opened at 0.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.02. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.55 and a 1-year high of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

