KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of 2.70 million for the quarter. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 299.97% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. KULR Technology Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:KULR opened at 0.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.02. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.55 and a 1-year high of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

