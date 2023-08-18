Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

In related news, Director Thomas Malley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

