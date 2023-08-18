KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of KVH Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KVHI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 126,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,996. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 7,440.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 7,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

Featured Articles

