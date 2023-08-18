L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,399,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.