L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day moving average of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.