L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.53.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

