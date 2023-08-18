L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 785 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE USB opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

