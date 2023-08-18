L & S Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 4,509 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.90. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $348.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.72.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

