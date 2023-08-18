L & S Advisors Inc Sells 603 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,414,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Down 1.5 %

ACM stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.