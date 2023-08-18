L & S Advisors Inc Sells 629 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $98.80 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
