L & S Advisors Inc Takes $515,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,876,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,683,011 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 1,052,818 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.08 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.