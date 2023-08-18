L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.20. 129,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average is $196.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

