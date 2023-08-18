Lachlan K. Murdoch Acquires 141,367 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FOX Stock Down 1.9 %

FOX stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of FOX

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 871.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 11,612.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOX

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.