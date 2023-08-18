Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $94.86. 544,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Analyst Recommendations for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

