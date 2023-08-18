Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 11,379 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

FI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 253,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

