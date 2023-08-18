Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $777,000 Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 566.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,177 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

RIV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,369. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

