Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $836,000 Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 189,303 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

VSCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 234,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.