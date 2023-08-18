Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.13 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.11. 278,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,629. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.40 and its 200-day moving average is $220.34.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.