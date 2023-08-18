Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 504,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,832. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.62. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

