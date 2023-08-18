Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 25,924 Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.79% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRLA. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $113,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 1,344.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $393,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FRLA remained flat at $10.88 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

