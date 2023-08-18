Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

QCOM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.54. 868,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average is $119.69. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $150.38.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.