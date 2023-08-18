Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,884 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 169,063 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 157,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 40,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,431. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

