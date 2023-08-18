Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,490 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Trupanion worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 298,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

