Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Lantronix Stock Up 1.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $4,210,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Lantronix by 1,672.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 709,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 669,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lantronix by 27.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
