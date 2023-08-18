Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.79. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 5,373 shares changing hands.

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

